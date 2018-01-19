An autopsy on former MLB All-Star Roy Halladay determined his cause of death to be blunt trauma, with drowning also being a contributing factor.

The autopsy also found trace evidence of morphine, amphetamine and Ambien in his system.

A plane piloted by Halladay crashed just off the Gulf coast in November, 2017.

He was flying his Icon A5, a two-person, single engine amphibian plane when the plane went down into the water about a quarter mile west of Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey.

TMZ received footage shot by boaters at the time who reportedly said the ex-MLB star's plane was going from 100 feet in the air down to five feet and then back up again.

