Rose Bowl Parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

For the first time since World War II, the Rose Bowl Parade has been canceled.

This time it's canceled due to the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

With tremendous disappointment, we are unable to host the 2021 #RoseParade. We will miss the joy of coming together for the Rose Parade, but will not miss this opportunity to celebrate a New Year & healthy new beginnings on January 1.

“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” said Bob Miller, 2021 President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association in a press release. “Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off on announcing until we were absolutely sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning for 132nd Rose Parade.”

According to officials, the parade hasn't occurred three times in 75 years - 1942, 1943, and 1945.

The parade is held once a year on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.

Officials said the planning for the Rose Bowl game is still ongoing.

“We continue to work with the College Football Playoff and our collegiate partners to explore what this year’s college football season will look like amidst COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. While the safety and well-being of the student-athletes, university personnel, and fans is our top priority, we remain hopeful that the Granddaddy of Them All will take place on New Year’s Day,” David Eads, Executive Director/CEO said in the statement.