Road bridge collapses in Pittsburgh park

A Pittsburgh bridge that carries a main city road through a local park collapsed on Friday, according to the city's public safety department.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety reports that the bridge that carries Forbes Ave. over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park collapsed Friday morning before 7 p.m. ET.

Photos from the scene show that vehicles appeared to be on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

The department says local fire, police and EMS officials are responding. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in the city to discuss a newly-passed infrastructure spending bill.

ALERT:

Please avoid the area of Forbes and Braddock for a confirmed bridge collapse. Fire, EMS, and Police responding. No reported injuries at this time.

Updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/ja8YlzkSp7 — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 28, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated.