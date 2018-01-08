Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland missing in Houston

Scripps National Desk
5:19 AM, Jan 8, 2018
12 mins ago

Screen shot of Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland's Facebook profile picture. 

Police are searching for Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter Courtney Roland.

Roland, 29, was last seen leaving a football camp in an Uber ride around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday. She had texted her roommate that a suspicious man in a blue truck was following her, according to Houston-based KPRC

The Houston Police Department updated the information to say that Roland was seen at 5:40 p.m. local time at a mall on Sunday. 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top