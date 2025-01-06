Returning holiday gifts? Check store policies and watch for scams

We've all been there. Were you gifted a shirt that doesn't fit quite right? Maybe you received a gift you never really wanted in the first place? It may be time to start the return process.

Returns are costly for the retail industry. According to the National Retail Federation, 2024 returns are projected to cost $890 billion.

Some stores may offset the costs of processing a return by charging customers a fee. Fees can come in various forms and cost anywhere from a few dollars to more significant charges. To avoid surprises, it is important for customers to read store policies before starting the process.

Make sure you know important dates as most stores have specific deadlines for holiday returns.

For example, Apple allows eligible holiday purchases to be returned through January 8, Best Buy's deadline is January 14, Lululemon's deadline is January 23, and Amazon, Macy's, Kohl's, and Walmart have extended their deadlines through January 31 for most items.

Trying to stay on top of the different policies and deadlines can become confusing, and that's where scammers come into play. Our partners at the Better Business Bureau warn that consumers should be wary of third-party services offering to help manage and complete your refunds for a fee. Scammers will use this opportunity to get money, important identifying information and personal details from you!

Also, make sure you are double- and triple-checking websites when starting a return online. Impostor websites often pop up in the hopes of stealing your information.

If you're returning something in-person, streamline the process by bringing your ID, don't open boxes or remove tags, and keep your receipts!

