Retiree checks to rise 1.3% in 2021 amid coronavirus fallout

Bradley C Bower/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury's Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower, File)
Posted at 1:52 PM, Oct 13, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Social Security recipients will get a modest 1.3% cost-of living-increase in 2021, but that might be small comfort amid worries about the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences for older people.

Government estimates released Tuesday show the increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker.

The estimated average Social Security payment for a retired worker would be $1,543 a month.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, affects the personal finances of about 1 in 5 Americans.

The economic fallout from the virus reduced tax collections for Social Security and Medicare.

But there's been no real discussion of either program in the election contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

