Retired NYPD officer gets longest sentence yet in Capitol attack

A federal judge handed down the longest sentence yet to a person connected to the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

According to NBC News, Thomas Webster was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday.

Webster, a retired New York City police officer, was charged with numerous felonies including assaulting an officer.

Prosecutors said Webster attacked an officer with a metal flagpole, tackled him and tried to remove his face shield and gas mask on Jan. 6, 2021.

He was found guilty on all charges in May 2022.

More than 850 people were arrested following the attack on the Capitol. The DOJ says 260 individuals are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.