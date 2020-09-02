Restaurant employee fired, allegedly wrote 'quit your job' on cop's receipt

An employee of a Chicago-area restaurant was let go after allegedly writing “quit your job” on a customer’s receipt. The customer was a police officer.

A person claiming to be a friend of the officer posted on social media over the weekend about the incident, “this is unacceptable.”

“He is a Chicago Police Detective, and has to be in full uniform and riot ready at any time. 12-16 hr days 6-7 days a week. When picking up, he noticed this note left by the cashier,” the post states, with an image of the receipt. Near the top of the receipt, written in pen, says "quit your job!"

The friend’s post says the officer, identified only as a Chicago Police Detective, tipped the employee then walked outside and threw his meal out “for fear that someone spit in it.”

On their Facebook page , Happy Camper Wrigleyville wrote they terminated the employee. “We sincerely and humbly apologize - the action of one does not accurately reflect who we are as a company. We have zero tolerance for any behavior that doesn’t give our customers the full respect they deserve,” Happy Camper wrote.

Happy Camper says they have reached out to the officer who received the note on his receipt to “personally apologize and offer a full refund.”