Report finds 'unnecessary' force by agents at Rio Grande

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a report Friday which published the findings of the Office of Professional Responsibility’s investigation of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Horse Patrol Unit activity in Del Rio, Texas, on September 19, 2021.

Investigators found Border Patrol agents on horseback engaged in “unnecessary use of force” against non-threatening Haitian immigrants but didn’t whip any with their reins, according to a federal investigation of chaotic scenes along the Texas-Mexico border last fall.

Video of that confrontation sparked widespread condemnation.

In a 511-page report released Friday, Customs and Border Protection blamed a “lack of command control and communication” for mounted agents using their horses to forcibly block and move migrants at the Rio Grande during an influx of Haitians arriving last September to the U.S. border outside Del Rio, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus spoke Friday about the incident.

Chris Magnus Commissioner on Rio Grande

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

