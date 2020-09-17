Menu

Report: Dave & Buster's faces bankruptcy amid pandemic

Aolden23 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Dave & Buster's in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Sep 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-17 13:41:20-04

Entertainment center Dave & Buster's is possibly facing bankruptcy if a deal with a lender isn't struck, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the WSJ, in a cost-cutting measure, the company would layoff 1,300 employees.

In a news release, Dave and Busters said that they saw its year-to-year revenue in its second-quarter fall 85%, from $344.6 million to $50.8 million.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Dave & Buster's to shut down most of their locations nationwide.

The company said as of Sept. 9, the company had reopened 89 of its 137 stores.

