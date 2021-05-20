Report: BBC reporter used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview

LONDON (AP) — An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used "deceitful behavior" to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995, in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines.

The probe came after Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview.

According to the Associated Press, the documents were forged bank documents that supposedly showed his sister's former private secretary and a former member of the royal household were being paid to keep tabs on her.

Spencer stated that Bashir used the documents to gain his trust to introduce his sister to him.

Spencer also alleged that the journalist lied about the royal family to convince Diana that there was a conspiracy against her, the AP reported.

Diana famously said in the interview that "there were three of us in this marriage," referring to Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The BBC's chairman said the corporation accepted the findings published Thursday and acknowledged "unacceptable failures."

Bashir left the BBC last week on health grounds.

According to the AP, Bashir has suffered from COVID-19-related complications.

He apologized for forging the documents.