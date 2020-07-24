Menu

Rep. John Lewis' funeral will take place at Atlanta church where Dr. Martin Luther King once led

AP2009
Harry Hamburg/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2009. At least 13 firms receiving billions of dollars in bailout money owe a total of more than $220 million in unpaid federal taxes, Lewis said Thursday. Lewis, chairman of a House subcommittee overseeing the federal bailout, said two firms owe more than $100 million apiece. (AP Photo/Harry Hamburg)
Posted at 4:32 AM, Jul 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-24 07:34:46-04

ATLANTA — The funeral for the late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis will be held Thursday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

Lewis’ family announced that the funeral will be private, but the public is invited to pay tribute over the coming days during a series of celebrations of Lewis’ life beginning Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Alabama.

Ceremonies will also be held in Selma, Alabama, and his body will lie in state at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta and the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Lewis, 80, died Friday after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He represented Georgia as a Congressman for more than 30 years, winning 17 elections. He also fought for Civil Rights for Black people in the 1960s, originally gaining notoriety as one of the 13 original "Freedom Riders."

