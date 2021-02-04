Rennie Davis, 'Chicago Seven' activist, dies at 80

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention that turned violent, has died at the age of 80.

His wife said Wednesday that Davis died of lymphoma a day earlier at his home in Berthoud, Colorado.

A longtime peace activist, Davis was a protest coordinator when some 3,000 demonstrators clashed with police near the convention in Chicago.

Davis and four co-defendants were convicted of conspiracy to incite a riot during the trial in 1969 and 1970. A federal appeals court overturned the convictions.

The story of the “Chicago Seven” recently reentered mainstream conversation with the release of Aaron Sorkin’s Netflix film, “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Davis was portrayed by actor Alex Sharp in the film, which was nominated Wednesday for the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

