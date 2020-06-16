Regal announces plans to reopen movie theatres starting July 10

Regal announced plans Tuesday for the reopening of its theatres beginning July 10.

A release states the reopening plans include a range of new health and safety measures based on health guidelines and feedback from employees and moviegoers.

Regal says contactless payment options and sanitizing methods will include:

Contactless payment. Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app.

ULV Foggers. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment. This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.

Points of contact will be sanitized on an increased schedule, floor markers will be placed throughout, and the following safety measures will also be put in place:

Employees



Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.

Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role.

Where required by local governance, all employees and guests will wear masks.

Lobby



Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.

Guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit the theatre in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie

Wall mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.

Arcade games and vending machines will remain closed. Additionally, water fountains will not be available for use.

Concession Stand



Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing.

A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available

Self-service condiment stands will be closed.

Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended.

Locations featuring diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering will have these services temporarily suspended.

Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.

Auditorium



Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50%.

Our reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (1 seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie.

At theatres where performances are non-reserved, you will be requested to leave two seats between groups.