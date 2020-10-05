Menu

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Noah Berger
Noah Berger/AP
A firefighter passes flames while battling the Glass Fire in a Calistoga, Calif., vineyard Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 8:44 AM, Oct 05, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres this year, a new record for the number of acres burned in a single year.

The previous record was two years ago when wildfires destroyed 1.67 million acres.

California fire officials said the state hit the fearsome milestone Sunday with about two months still left in the fire season.

More than 16,500 firefighters are working to contain at least 23 major wildfires across the state, officials said.

Lightning strikes in mid-August caused some of the most devastating blazes and most of the damage has occurred since then.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 8,200 wildfires have ignited, which have incinerated over 8,454 structures and killed 31 people.

