Reba's former home near Nashville transformed into event space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Reba McEntire's former home in Lebanon, Tennessee has been transformed into an event space, allowing people to host events where one of country music's biggest stars lived for more than a decade.

The home, now called The Estate at Cherokee Docks, has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Each bedroom is themed after a Country Music, including Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, and of course, Reba herself.

“We really wanted to be intentional about paying homage to Reba. There are lots of details throughout the house, lots of horses — she loved her horses obviously. Then, we paid tribute to Country Music icons in each of the bedrooms upstairs to really speak to that," Andrea Williams with The Estate at Cherokee Docks, said.

"This is Country Music history here, and so we wanted to keep that tradition alive.”

Throughout the rest of the home, there are touches that Reba herself put in place, such as a movie theater and wine cellar in the basement.

Where the property really shines is the event space that is available. Renters have many options inside the home and the rest of property, including the pool, the nearby Cumberland River, the tennis court, and an area under the trees planted throughout the property.

“Reba is such a huge icon. To be in her space, to see all of the wonderful things, to see all the personal touches that she added to the property, and now to have it open to the public so that they can experience that too," Williams said. "They can walk in her three-floor closet and work out in her gym with the same equipment that was here when she was here. It’s phenomenal and there’s nothing else like it anywhere else in the city."

The space is ideal for company retreats, special events, and weddings, giving people the opportunity to rent the property for the day, overnight, or for an extended period of time.

To kick off their first year, The Estate at Cherokee Dock is providing 30 percent off new bookings. You can find more information on their website.