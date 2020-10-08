Reason why turkeys will be smaller this year on Thanksgiving

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Thanksgiving this year is bound to look a bit different than in years past.

When it comes to holiday gatherings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you eat with people you already live with by having a small dinner or having a virtual feast.

According to Numerator, a market research firm, 70% of Americans polled that they were doing Thanksgiving differently this year.

According to the New York Times, consumer surveys by Butterball and Hormel Foods also saw its customers celebrating the holiday with smaller gatherings.

In turn, this has many grocery store chains approaching the holiday differently by selling smaller turkeys this year to accommodate consumers.

According to CNN, chains like Walmart, Giant Eagle, and Stew Leonard's are either selling smaller birds or boneless turkey breasts.