Rare 2-headed snake found at Florida home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A rare two-headed southern black racer snake was recently found at a residence in Palm Harbor by Kay Rogers and family, Florida Fish and Wildlife says.

This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body, the organization says.

FWC reports that both heads' tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way.

Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators.

The snake is currently being cared for and monitored by FWC staff.

This story was originally published by Dan Trujillo on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.