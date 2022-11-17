Rapping janitor entertains and inspires students in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KMGH) — A janitor keeps everything at Coyote Hills Elementary in Aurora, Colorado, fresh, including his rhymes.

Elias Garcia spends every lunch period rapping and singing for the kids.

It started after this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show when a student asked him if he could rap like Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. What the boy didn't know was that Garcia has been rapping since he was a kid growing up in Aurora.

“He was like, ‘Mr. Eli, can you rap?’ I just spit a couple bars from him. He was like, “What?” Elias Garcia said.

Now, he gets requests every day and has even inspired other students to perform for the school as well.

“We have kids now that sign up to sing during lunch that have a passion for singing. The last one was about how great Mr. Eli is.” said principal Hillary Pohlmann.

Garcia enjoys being a bigger part of the students' day. It's something he didn't expect would happen as a janitor.

“It makes me speechless. I can’t even put it into words because, you know, I never, I never expected to be so noticed," he said.

This story was originally reported by Danny New on denver7.com.