Rapper Master P to pay for funeral of 3-year-old girl shot in dollhouse

Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 17, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rapper and businessman Master P will pay for the funeral of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl who was fatally shot along with her father.

The Jefferson County coroner's office says Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, died of multiple gunshot wounds Friday in Louisville.

A coroner's statement lists the deaths as homicides.

Police have released no information on details of the shooting or information on possible suspects.

The Courier Journal reports the girl’s grandfather said Trinity was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse at her home when she was shot.

Percy Miller, also known as Master P, says he'll cover the girl’s funeral costs.

