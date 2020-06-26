Menu

Rapper Huey, known for song 'Pop, Lock & Drop it,' killed in Missouri shooting

Jason DeCrow/AP
FILE - In this June, 27, 2007, file photo, Rapper Huey performs onstage during MTV's "Total Request Live" at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York. The St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say. St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, June, 25, 2020, in Kinloch, Mo. Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 26, 2020
KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Kinloch.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey.

The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It." It eventually reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

