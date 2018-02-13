Random attack leaves Los Angeles grandmother with facial injuries

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police detectives are checking surveillance cameras to find the man who attacked an 85-year-old grandmother in Koreatown.

The woman was walking near Olympic Blvd. and Vermont Ave. Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when she was attacked, the LAPD said.

Her granddaughter, Yujin Ko, was with her and said a man randomly hit the woman in the face, KABC reported.

The grandmother said she only remembers the man hitting her, then waking up, according to KABC.

She suffered facial injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Los Angeles Police said the man was in his 30’s. They’re asking the public for information about the assault.