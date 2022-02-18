Rams, Stafford to cover hospital bills for photographer who fell off stage during Super Bowl victory parade

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford will reportedly pay for a photographer's hospital bill after she fell off a stage during the team's Super Bowl victory parade.

Video of the incident went viral and Stafford was criticized online for turning his back to the woman after she fell. Stafford's wife, however, reportedly checked on the woman, who suffered a fractured spine.

In a statement to NFL.com, the Rams and the Staffords said they have been in contact with the photographer.

"As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery," the statement says.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the photographer. It had raised nearly $50,000 as of Friday.

The page thanked everyone for their support and added that she is resting at home.