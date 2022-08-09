Rainwater everywhere found unsafe to drink, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The Journal of Environmental Science and Technology is claiming rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink.

Stockholm University and ETH Zürich researchers are claiming no matter where it rains, the water is contaminated.

They said based on based on U.S. Environmental Protection Standards, rainwater tests positive for PFAs, also known as "forever chemicals."

These researchers found from Antarctica to the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater continues to show high levels of the chemicals associated with health risks, including cancer.

“Based on the latest U.S. guidelines for PFOA in drinking water, rainwater everywhere would be judged unsafe to drink," said Ian Cousins, the study's lead author. "Although in the industrial world we don’t often drink rainwater, many people around the world expect it to be safe to drink and it supplies many of our drinking water sources."

The study also reveals most of the world doesn't realize how unsafe drinking rainwater can be.