Rain from tropical storm remnants closes roads in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The remnants of tropical storm Fred have closed roads and flooded basements in parts of upstate New York, and forecasters warn more flooding is possible.

As much as 4 inches of rain fell early Thursday in parts of western and central New York and swelled creeks and rivers.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service said that Fred could bring up to 5 inches of rain across eastern New York to New England.

The agency said flash flood watches were in effect for parts of New York and central New England.

"The flood risk associated with Fred is expected to diminish by early Friday," the NWS said in an update at 10 a.m. CT.

About 10 families evacuated their homes in the rural town of Western in central New York as waters rose.

Tropical Depression Fred blew into the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday after closing highways and cutting power to thousands in the South.

According to the Associated Press, roads were being barricaded by the Cayuga County sheriff's office near Finger Lakes due to flooded roads getting washed out, warning drivers to avoid crossing water-covered roads.

The AP reported that nearly 7,000 customers scattered across the state were without power Thursday morning, with central New York seeing the most.

According to the AP, Hudson Valley was issued a tornado warning, but it's unclear if a tornado touched down.