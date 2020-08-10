Menu

Rachael Ray, family safe after massive fire engulfs cooking star's home

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Rachael Ray arrives at the 92Y for her In Conversation with Cameron Diaz on Tuesday, April 5, 2016, in New York.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-10 11:28:13-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray's New York home.

KRQE-TV reports the Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries during the Sunday evening fire at her home in Lake Luzerne.

Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky.

Ray tweeted Monday morning that she, her husband, her mother and their dog were safe. She also thanked the local first responders for their work.

Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from the home.

