Rachael Ray, family safe after massive fire engulfs cooking star's home

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray's New York home.

KRQE-TV reports the Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries during the Sunday evening fire at her home in Lake Luzerne.

Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky.

Fire rips through Rachael Ray's home in upstate New York https://t.co/LOoi9UhZMJ pic.twitter.com/bAWbVPv1mj — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2020

Ray tweeted Monday morning that she, her husband, her mother and their dog were safe. She also thanked the local first responders for their work.

…I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…! — rachael ray (@rachaelray) August 10, 2020

Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from the home.