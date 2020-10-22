Menu

Questions over origins of pope's civil union endorsement

Gregorio Borgia/AP
Pope Francis attends a inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Posted at 7:08 AM, Oct 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-22 10:08:26-04

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Questions are swirling about the origins of Pope Francis’ bombshell comments endorsing same-sex civil unions.

All evidence suggests he made them in a 2019 interview that was never broadcast in its entirety.

The Vatican refused to comment on whether it cut the remarks from its own broadcast or pressured the Mexican broadcaster that conducted the interview to follow suit.

And it didn’t respond to questions about why it allowed the comments to be aired now in the documentary “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday.

In the movie, Francis said gay people have the right to be in a family since they are “children of God.” Those comments have caused a firestorm.

