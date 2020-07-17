Queen knights 100-year-old veteran who raised millions for NHS during pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has made a knight of the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public by walking 100 laps of his garden and raising some 33 million pounds ($40 million) for the National Health Service.

The queen tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on the shoulders of Tom Moore on Friday to turn the hero of a nation into a knight of the realm.

Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself close enough to stand in front of Elizabeth but skipped the normal practice of taking a knee before the monarch.

Before being knighted, CNN reports that Moore said, "If I kneel down, I'll never get up again."

He revealed afterward that he and the 94-year-old queen spoke about ages.

Today @captaintommoore’s incredible achievements are recognised with a Knighthood. 📷The Queen awarded Captain Sir Tom Moore with his insignia of Knight Bachelor, after knighting him with the sword that belonged to her father, King George VI. pic.twitter.com/Tpri0hPS6m — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2020