Puppy rescued from ashes of North Complex Fire in Northern California

While the North Complex Fire has left hundreds of thousands of acres charred, first responders found a sign of hope buried beneath the rubble last week.

Rescue personnel and deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) were sifting through the rubble in the Berry Creek area on Friday when they made an unexpected and miraculous discovery.

A puppy was discovered underneath blackened and charred remains of a property, according to the department. The puppy had some minor burns and was taken to Valley Oak Veterinary Center in Chico for treatment.

BCSO said that the property owner reportedly had several dogs and was not able to locate one that was left behind before evacuating in time.

Deputies decided it was only appropriate to name the dog "Trooper" after finding it alive.

A social media post by the department was filled with gratitude and heartwarming messages.

Northern California has seen the North Complex Fire burn 258,802 acres through Butte and Plumas counties since Aug. 18. The fire has killed 12 people.

This story was originally published by Mark Saunders on KGTV in San Diego.