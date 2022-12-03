Pug who went viral on TikTok for 'no bones day' dies

Noodle, a senior pug who went viral on TikTok for deciding whether it would be a bones day or a no bones day, has died. His owner, Jonathan Graziano, posted on Instagram that the 14-year-old dog died Friday.

The little dog became famous in 2021 when Graziano began posting morning videos of Noodle deciding whether he was going to stand up or flop down in his soft dog bed. This coined the phrase “a no bones day” if Noodle decided to sleep in.

Graziano would encourage his fans to follow his lead and treat themselves to soft pants and self-care.

Graziano said Noodle lived 14 and a half years and made millions of people happy.