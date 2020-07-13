Publix purchases then donates more than 5 million pounds of produce, 350,000 gallons of milk to food banks

Publix has announced they have purchased then donated more than 5 million pounds of produce and 350,000 gallons of milk to food banks across the southeast.

The supermarket chain said in a press release that the initiative, which was launched back in April, was set up to support local farmers and help feed families through the Feeding America member food bank.

“During these challenging times, we remain committed to working together to find the solutions that positively impact our communities in need, Publix CEO Todd Jones said in the release. "We are honored to continue our support of Feeding America member food banks and to purchase produce and milk from farmers across the Southeast. As the harvest season moves north, so is our initiative, expanding to support additional farmers and serve as many people as possible.”

The company said they have purchased producers from farmers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina and will start working with farmers in Tennessee and Virginia in the coming weeks.

During the pandemic, the grocery chain said they had donated $2 million to Feeding America and its member food banks.