Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner

Allison Dinner/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore. Police in the nation’s capital on Jan. 4, 2021, arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, who is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington in December 2020. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jan 04, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital have arrested the leader of the Proud Boys for burning a Black Lives Matter sign that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department says Henry “Enrique” Tarrio was arrested Monday after he arrived in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.

Tarrio was arrested on destruction of property and weapons charges. Police say officers found him with two high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested.

