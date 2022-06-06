Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them. All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts. They are scheduled to stand trial in August in Washington, D.C.'s federal court. An attorney for Tarrio says his client "is going to have his day in court."

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot has scheduled a second public hearing for June 13. The first public hearing will happen in prime time on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

As NPR reported, Thursday's hearing is meant to "present previously unseen material," and will be one of around six hearings scheduled to happen through June.

RELATED: Jan. 6 committee schedules prime-time public hearing for June 9