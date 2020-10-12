Menu

Protesters knock down Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt statues in Portland

Posted at 9:37 AM, Oct 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-12 12:37:31-04

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters overturned statues of former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night in a declaration of “rage” towards Columbus Day.

Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

The group threw chains around Roosevelt’s statue, pulling it down just before 9 p.m. Protesters then turned their attention to Lincoln’s statue, pulling it down about eight minutes later.

Police say windows were broken on several buildings and declared a riot.

Along with Columbus, historians have said both presidents have expressed hostility and racism toward Native Americans.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

