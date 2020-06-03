Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Prosecutors: 3 arrested on terrorism charges in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
<p>WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</p>
Prosecutors: 3 arrested on terrorism charges in Las Vegas
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-03 18:36:48-04

Three Nevada men with ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government have been arrested on terror charges in what authorities say was a conspiracy to spark violence during recent protests in Las Vegas.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the white men with U.S. military experience face conspiracy charges stemming from a plan that began in conjunction with protests to reopen businesses closed because of COVID-19.

They say the men later sought to capitalize on protests over the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody. FBI agents arrested them Saturday en route to a Las Vegas protest with gas cans and Molotov cocktails.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The pros and cons of homeschooling

Rebound

Discussion on the pros and cons of homeschooling

We will break down the pros and cons of homeschooling in a free, live streaming REBOUND: Arizona webinar; June 3, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. CLICK to RSVP or submit questions.