Proposed Idaho bill aims to criminalize COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

Two Republican lawmakers in Idaho have introduced proposed legislation that aims to criminalize administering mRNA-based vaccines, including for COVID-19.

The bill's language, introduced by the state's Sen. Tammy Nichols and Rep. Judy Boyle, states that "a person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid [mRNA] technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state."

If passed into law, Idaho House Bill 154 would make anyone administering an mRNA-based vaccine guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable with possible jail time and a fine.

With a lack of details in the proposed legislation, it has left some wondering if future debate on the bill would clarify if administering mRNA-based vaccines to "any other mammal in the state" includes animals.

The legislation is detailed over part of a page on the Idaho legislature's website, with 17 lines.

Nichols has reportedly emphasized concern with vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in a presentation.

If passed in its current form, HB 154 would take effect in the state on July 1, 2023, according to the proposal.