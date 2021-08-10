Watch
Production of Tesla's Cybertruck pushed back to 2022

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. CEO Elon Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 16:26:07-04

If you ordered a Tesla Cybertruck, you're going to have to wait until 2022 to receive it.

The vehicle's configurator website confirmed the production of the state-of-the-art truck would begin next year instead of the initial promise of late 2021.

"You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022," a message on the reservation site stated.

The Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 at its Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, where its most expensive version, the Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive, was boasted as to being able to go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds, a 14,000-pound towing capacity, drive up to 500 miles on a full charge, and a base price of $69,900.

According to Fox News, Tesla will build the truck at its factory in Austin, Texas.

Tesla isn't the only carmaker experiencing delays.

A chip shortage has caused Ford, General Motors, and Nissan to expect delays, CNBC reported.

