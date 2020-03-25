Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, tests positive for the coronavirus, his office says

LONDON — Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The prince's Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

It says his wife Camilla has tested negative.

The palace says Charles "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

The palace added that it was impossible to know how Prince Charles caught the virus, given the "high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Charles is the first in line to the throne, and would take over as King of England upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

