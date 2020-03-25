Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, tests positive for the coronavirus, his office says

Posted: 3:54 AM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 07:04:39-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Britain&#39;s Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. The annual service, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, tests positive for the coronavirus, his office says

LONDON — Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The prince's Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

It says his wife Camilla has tested negative.

The palace says Charles "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

The palace added that it was impossible to know how Prince Charles caught the virus, given the "high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Charles is the first in line to the throne, and would take over as King of England upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.