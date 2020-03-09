Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Prime Minister tells Italians to stay home as country fights off COVID-19

Posted: 2:14 PM, Mar 09, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-09 17:23:01-04
items.[0].image.alt
NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
Prime Minister tells all Italians to stay home as country fights off COVID-19

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is restricting travel nationwide to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Conte said Monday night a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate they need to work, have health conditions or other limited legitimate reasons to travel outside their home areas.

He said the restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and like those in northern Italy will last until April 3. Pubs had been closed in northern Italy, with eateries and cafes also ordered to close at dusk. Now that crackdown is extended to the entire country.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.