President Trump to hold Tuesday news conference, expected to respond to Biden's VP pick

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference from the White House briefing room Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

While the briefing is expected to focus on the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump is expected to be asked about Joe Biden’s announcement that he picked Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate.



Less than three months before the election, Trump is losing the popular vote in nearly every major national poll. He is also falling behind in state polls in several key battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Although Trump will likely field questions on the election, the lack of agreement between the White House and Congress over a stimulus package is something on the minds of many Americans. Extended unemployment benefits expired two weeks ago, and it’s unclear whether an executive order Trump signed last week can actually go into effect to deliver a $400 a week unemployment supplement to millions of out-of-work Americans.

While there is broad agreement over implementing another $1,200 stimulus check for most Americans, the sides have largely walked away from negotiations, leaving questions on whether Congress can actually deliver another stimulus package for Americans.

