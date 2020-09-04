President Trump to hold news conference following 'The Atlantic' report

President Donald Trump is expected to address the media Friday afternoon at 5 ET following a report citing several unnamed sources claiming Trump made disparaging remarks about military servicemembers killed in the line of duty.

The report was published late on Thursday by the Atlantic and immediately prompted Trump to react. Sources told the Atlantic that Trump called fallen servicemembers “losers” and “suckers.”

Trump, who usually does not speak to the media when returning to the White House on trips, responded late Thursday night by denying the report’s accuracy.

On Friday, rather than holding a typical White House news briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a statement denying the report and left the briefing room without taking questions.