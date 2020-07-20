Menu

President Trump says wearing face masks is 'patriotic'

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, July 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-20 16:42:59-04

In a tweet on Monday, President Donald Trump said wearing a face mask is "patriotic."

The president took to Twitter to encourage people to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!

President Trump first wore a mask out in public when he visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on July 11.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted a picture of herself wearing a mask last week.

"Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings & practice social distancing," the first lady tweeted. "The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier & safer country in the Fall."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

