President Trump headlines day 4 of Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump will headline the Republican National Convention Thursday night, the fourth and final night of the event.

The president’s live speech Thursday night will be “hopeful,” according to his son-in-law and presidential advisor Jared Kushner. Kushner told CNBC Thursday morning the administration is “making great progress” on a coronavirus vaccine.

His speech has already sparked controversy because of its location, the South Lawn at the White House. Critics say the executive home should not be used for campaign events, and doing so violates the Hatch Act . However, Trump himself is not subject to the Hatch Act.

President Trump is expected to speak a little after 10 p.m. ET, and his speech will be followed by a fireworks display.

In 2016, then candidate Trump said “I alone can fix it” in his convention speech urging Americans to send him to the White House. This year, Trump is expected to paint himself as the “last remaining defense against radical forces” that are threatening America, according to the Associated Press .

Ahead of President Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and the president’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump will speak. Other speakers Thursday night include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. , who is a former Democrat and switched parties during Trump’s impeachment process.

The RNC has been a mix of taped and live speeches, and videos showing everyday Americans and a variety of presidential events, including a citizenship swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night. Most of the segments have been based in Washington, including First Lady Melania Trump’s convention speech Tuesday night from the White House Rose Garden.

Republicans had planned on an in-person event in Charlotte, then decided to move some portions to Jacksonville, before finally moving most of the convention virtual with limited in-person events.