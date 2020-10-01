Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday

Oldest living former president in US history
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Amis/AP
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
President Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday
Posted at 8:22 AM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 11:22:14-04

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter marks his 96th birthday Thursday, the latest milestone for the longest-lived of the 44 men to hold the highest American office.

Carter planned to celebrate at his home in Plains, Georgia, with his wife of 74 years, Rosalynn Carter, according to a spokeswoman for the Carter Center in Atlanta.

The 39th president, in office from 1977 to 1981, has largely receded from the public eye amid the coronavirus pandemic and his own health challenges due to a series of falls in 2019.

He previously survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Yet Carter remains a quiet force still active in both politics at home and, through his post-presidential center, in public health and human rights advocacy around the world.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.