President Biden addresses Russia's threat to Ukraine's independence

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — President Joe Biden has addressed Russia's threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He addressed the United Nations Security Council Monday morning, making it clear to the international community that if Russia does not respect Ukraine's boundaries, there will be consequences.

According to a White House press release:

If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our Allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith.



If instead Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences.

President Biden believes the world must not only be "clear-eyed" about Russia's threats, but also ready to respond if Ukraine's independence is jeopardized.

However, he did highlight rejecting the use of force and called for military de-escalation if possible.

