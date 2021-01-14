Powerball jackpot hits $640 million as Mega Millions grows to $750 million

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth at least $550 million and grew to an estimated $640 million without a winner.

Numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14, with the next drawing Saturday.

The Powerball prize drawing was only a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead the next drawing on Friday night. That’s the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

It’s been months since anyone has matched all six numbers and won either jackpot.

The odds of winning jackpots are 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

Both games are played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Wisconsin on September 15.

It was won five times in 2020, with two states getting their first-ever jackpot win in the game: Arizona, which took the largest prize of the year at $414 million on June 9, and Wisconsin, where a lucky winner won $120 million on September 15.

Two 2020 jackpots were won in New Jersey: $202 million on February 11 and $123 million on July 24. And on July 31, a California winner took home a $22 million prize.

