Shooting reported near NSA headquarters in Maryland

Police are responding to a shooting on Wednesday morning at or near the NSA campus at Fort Meade in Maryland.

Three people were shot, according to Washington D.C.-based WJLA, but only one of the injuries has been confirmed at this time. A suspect is being held, The Associated Press reported.

The White House has been updated on situation and the NSA released a statement saying "the situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat."

Washington D.C.-based WTTG/WDCA reported aerial images show a black van with body damage that apparently crashed into white security barriers near an entrance gate.

The #FBI is aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time. Continue monitoring @FBIBaltimore for updates. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018

The incident came in as a call on Canine Road, which is one of the streets that leads from Route 32 to the NSA campus near Route 295.

Anne Arundel County (Maryland) police reported the incident, but say they are not the ones investigating.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department says it is helping the Fort Meade Fire Department with an incident.

Maryland State Highway Administration has closed Route 32 in both directions at Canine Road.

Anne Arundel County Schools tweeted the incident could affect students near Fort Meade.Because of an incident at NSA this morning, Route 32 is closed in both directions.