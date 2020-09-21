Poll: More moms are coping with alcohol than dads

It's not unusual to feel stressed, especially during the pandemic. However, doctors are finding women may be finding unhealthy ways to cope.

A poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found mothers were more likely than fathers to say they've started drinking more.

Substance abuse experts say that in general, women are 1.3 times more likely to increase their drinking while stressed.

Experts say women are typically under more pressure to do it all.

“There are higher expectations, I think, for women to just really keep it all together, to carry the family at home, possibly to carry the family professionally and financially, depending on the situation at home,” said Stefanie Magalong, Clinical Services Director at Laguna Treatment Hospital.

Experts say if women notice they're feeling more anxious and depressed, having less energy and sleeping more, those are signs they should find a healthy way to cope.

They could practice self-care by going for a walk, taking a bath, or working out.

It's also very important to find support in family and friends.

“Really during this time, we need to feel more connected, we need to be talking more to our loved ones and spouses, trying to get support, rather than pulling away,” said Magalong.

The first step is to acknowledge we may not be coping in healthy ways, and that this is an unusual time for everyone.

