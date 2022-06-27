Watch Now
Police say restaurant workers shot in argument over mayo

Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 14:47:09-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at a Subway sandwich shop in Atlanta, killing one employee and injuring another.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta.

Police said Monday that a suspect had been arrested, but they did not identify him.

Police say the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire.

The store's owner says it breaks his heart that someone had the audacity to shoot someone over mayonnaise on his sandwich.

