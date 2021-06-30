Police officer shot in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, reports say

A police officer was shot Wednesday at an apartment building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.

The Atlanta Police Department confirms that officers are responding to an “officer-involved shooting” in the area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also says it is responding to the incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The Atlanta Police Department is currently responding to an officer-involved shooting. Avoid Peachtree Street (between North Avenue and 4th Street) pic.twitter.com/kflxnzzrFL — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 30, 2021